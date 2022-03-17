ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jussie Walks Free

yr.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJussie Smollet’s conviction caused a lot of controversy. Now, his release from jail...

yr.media

Page Six

Inside Jussie Smollett’s terrifying new prison home

Jussie Smollett’s new digs are actually pretty terrifying — as one would expect from a prison. The Cook County Jail where the “Empire” actor will spend the next 150 days has faced hundreds of lawsuits over the years, with inmates alleging overcrowding, violent treatment and not enough protection against other inmates. In the past few months alone, a person behind bars accused the jail of forcing him to share a cell with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus. And in a different lawsuit filed earlier this year that was obtained by The Post, another inmate accused corrections officers of using “excessive...
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Fiery Cut-Out Bodysuit At SXSW—She's A Total Knock Out In This Sexy Look!

Sandra Bullock, 57, is no stranger to head-turning red carpet looks (remember her skintight, crystal jumpsuit last December at The Unforgivable premiere?) Naturally, the Miss Congeniality icon continued her string of stunning outfits at SXSW in Austin, Texas last week in a bright-red, oversized blazer with wide-leg, drawstring matching pants and our favorite item— a fitted bodysuit with twisting details that revealed ab-baring cut-outs.
Daily Mail

Jussie Smollett LEAVES Chicago jail flanked by bodyguards just six days after he was sentenced to 150 days for faking hate crime: Judge ruled he should remain free during appeal and set bond at $150,000

Disgraced 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett has been released from jail after just six days behind bars so he can appeal his conviction for faking a hate crime - with his lawyer saying the 39-year-old was refusing food behind bars, and had 'nearly given up'. Smollett did not speak as he...
Deadline

Free Jussie Smollett, Says ‘Empire’ Castmate Taraji P. Henson – Compares Him With Emmett Till

Click here to read the full article. Instagram is rapidly becoming the go-to source of Jussie Smollett defenders. Today, Smollett’s fellow Empire castmate Taraji P. Henson took to the service to plead for home confinement rather than jail for Smollett, who was sentenced Thursday to 150 days incarceration for his role in creating a hate hoax. She posted a stark black and white message with the hashtag #FreeJussie and a full-throated call for his release. Smollett is reportedly in Cook County Jail’s psych ward where high-profile prisoners are kept. “I am not here to debate you on his innocence,” Henson wrote. “But we can...
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
Deadline

Jurnee Smollett Calls For Cook County To “#FreeJussie” Following Brother Jussie Smollett’s Thursday Sentencing

Click here to read the full article. Actress Jurnee Smollett has called for Cook County to “#FreeJussie” on the heels of her brother Jussie Smollett’s Thursday sentencing to 150 days in jail for staging a fake hate crime back in 2019. “Black Americans are incarcerated in state prisons at nearly five times the rate of White Americans. Jussie is innocent,” the younger Smollett wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “And…you don’t have to believe in his innocence to believe he should be free. #FreeJussie #StopLockingUpOurPeople.” Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s incarceration for the Chicago incident, which saw him file false police reports, comes as...
WBEZ

A judge denies a motion to dismiss Jussie Smollett’s conviction

A motion to dismiss the conviction of actor Jussie Smollett for lying to Chicago police about a racist and homophobic attack he staged himself was denied Thursday. Cook County Judge James Linn’s ruling upheld the jury’s verdict from December that found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
The Independent

What was Empire star Jussie Smollett convicted of over hoax hate crime attack?

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett returns to court in Chicago for sentencing on Thursday following his conviction for lying to city police about a racist and homophobic attack he claimed to have suffered in 2019 but which he actually staged and orchestrated himself.Smollett, who is expected to continue to deny his role in the hoax hate crime, faces up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct – the charge filed for lying to police – of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.Because Smollett does not have...
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
