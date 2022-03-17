Jussie Walks Free

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett returns to court in Chicago for sentencing on Thursday following his conviction for lying to city police about a racist and homophobic attack he claimed to have suffered in 2019 but which he actually staged and orchestrated himself.Smollett, who is expected to continue to deny his role in the hoax hate crime, faces up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct – the charge filed for lying to police – of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.Because Smollett does not have...

