Principal Scientist, Upstream Process Development – BlueNalu, Inc. – San Diego, CA

It was following a pro-Ukraine protest at Balboa Park in February that Avi Schiffmann couldn’t shake the thought that he needed to do something to help. “I know how to make all these websites and apps and, you know, I felt that nobody was going to do it,” said Schiffmann, a San Diego resident. “So why don't I just do it? So, I made this website.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO