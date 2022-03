Estimate for Sacramento salmon ocean abundance tops last year’s, but adult river spawners remain low. Low numbers of adult fall-run Chinook salmon returned to spawn in the Sacramento River in 2021, but the ocean abundance forecast for fall Chinooks, which the ocean recreational and commercial fishing seasons are largely based on, is better than last year: That’s according to federal and state scientists at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s annual salmon information meeting held virtually on March 2.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO