The Fed Is Basically Just Guessing About Interest Rates

As the Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day meeting, analysts expect that a rate hike to help curb rising inflation will finally be announced. Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst at Bankrate, joined Cheddar News to explain what this could mean for your wallet. "This is the beginning. This is not a one-and-done. This is the start of a series of interest rate hikes that we're going to see over the course of the next year or two, and there's a cumulative effect here as it pertains to the pocketbook," he said.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO