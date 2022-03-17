City Council to Conduct Public Hearing Monday on New Budget

DES MOINES, IOWA — Thursday, March 17, 2022 — The Des Moines City Council will conduct a public hearing on the new budget during its regular meeting on Monday, March 21. The Council meeting begins at 5 p.m. in City Hall, 400 Robert D. Ray Drive.

Councilors will consider a recommended FY 2023 budget of $1,022,748,596 which includes $206,641,916 in the general fund and $212,434,138 for the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). A certified budget will be sent to the Polk County Auditor by March 31.

With the proposed tax rate, the fiscal year 2023 rate would remain at $16.61 per $1,000 of taxable property value. If approved, this would continue the trend of reduced property tax rates since the Local Option Sales & Services Tax was approved in March 2019.

Monday’s public hearing was rescheduled from March 7 to comply with public notification requirements after City Manager Scott Sanders sought additional input from residents.

