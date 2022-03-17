ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council to Conduct Public Hearing Monday on New Budget

DES MOINES, IOWA — Thursday, March 17, 2022 — The Des Moines City Council will conduct a public hearing on the new budget during its regular meeting on Monday, March 21. The Council meeting begins at 5 p.m. in City Hall, 400 Robert D. Ray Drive.

Councilors will consider a recommended FY 2023 budget of $1,022,748,596 which includes $206,641,916 in the general fund and $212,434,138 for the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). A certified budget will be sent to the Polk County Auditor by March 31.

With the proposed tax rate, the fiscal year 2023 rate would remain at $16.61 per $1,000 of taxable property value. If approved, this would continue the trend of reduced property tax rates since the Local Option Sales & Services Tax was approved in March 2019.

Monday’s public hearing was rescheduled from March 7 to comply with public notification requirements after City Manager Scott Sanders sought additional input from residents.

Des Moines is the capital and the most populous city in the U.S. state of Iowa. It is also the county seat of Polk County. A small part of the city extends into Warren County. It was incorporated on September 22, 1851, as Fort Des Moines, which was shortened to "Des Moines" in 1857.

