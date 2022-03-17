ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Video, Audio, Photos, & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Announces Executive Order Prohibiting State Agencies and Authorities from Contracting with Entities That Continue to Do Business in Russia

ny.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnouncement Builds on Governor's Ongoing Efforts to Support Ukraine. Governor Hochul: "We're going to be announcing an executive order that we're going to be strengthening in our sanctions against Russia as well and we're going to have additional blockchain analytics technology to make sure that we're being very vigilant about what...

www.governor.ny.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

The battle for Ukraine’s strategic port of Mariupol raged on Monday, as Ukraine rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city and Russian bombardment continued. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Azov Sea port...
MILITARY
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

David Beckham turns over Instagram account to doctor in Ukraine

David Beckham on Sunday handed his social media channels including his Instagram and Facebook feeds to a Ukrainian doctor to share what life is like in a perinatal hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country. The soccer superstar, who has 71.6 million followers on Instagram, turned...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Russian#Dfs

Comments / 0

Community Policy