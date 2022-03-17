ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Why Christina Haack Chose to End 'Flip or Flop' -- and How She Broke the News to Tarek El Moussa

WUSA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are saying goodbye to Flip or Flop. After 10 seasons, the former couple's hit HGTV show aired its series finale on Thursday, and it was Haack who made the decision to stop working with her ex. The episode showed the pair flipping a...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Heather Rae Young Says She and Tarek El Moussa Are Building a Home Next to Her Parents

Heather Rae Young and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, are keeping their family close. The Selling Sunset star, 34, shared on her Instagram Story Wednesday that she and El Moussa, 40, are building a home not far from where she grew up. Young shared the news in a video of herself, El Moussa and his two children from his previous marriage to Christina Haack: Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 11.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Responds After Margaret Josephs Said The Cast “Wasn’t Gelling” On Real Housewives Of Orange County

The Housewives drama we’ve come to know and love over the years is taking new shape. We’ve entered an era of inter-franchise mingling and insult hurling. Recently, Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Margaret Josephs was caught throwing some shade at Real Housewives of Orange County. I’m as confused as you are. According to Reality Blurb Margaret said the “cast wasn’t […] The post Heather Dubrow Responds After Margaret Josephs Said The Cast “Wasn’t Gelling” On Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Hall
Person
Tarek El Moussa
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Jill Zarin Says Erika Jayne’s Spending Is “Gross”

It’s been years since Jill Zarin has graced our screens. Almost 10 years but who is counting? The former Real Housewives of New York left after season 4 and we only saw her briefly on screen for her beloved husband Bobby Zarin’s funeral. Since her time off the show, Jill has had some mild criticisms […] The post Real Housewives Alum Jill Zarin Says Erika Jayne’s Spending Is “Gross” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Tarek El Moussa’s Kids: Facts About His 2 Children & Plans For Baby With Heather Rae Young

The HGTV star shares two children with his ex-wife Christina Haack. Find out more about his son and daughter as well as his future plans with his wife. Tarek El Moussa, 40, has been a mainstay of HGTV for almost a decade. After the real estate investor and his then-wife Christina Haack, 38, debuted their show Flip or Flop in 2013, the real estate investors rose to fame for their popular home renovation show. While the couple have continued host the show together for four more years, Christina and Tarek split up in 2018, but they also still share a son and daughter from their marriage. Tarek has since re-married yet another real estate superstar Heather Rae Young, 34, and while it’s not clear if they have plans for kids of their own, it’s clear that Tarek is a family man, and his wife has become a great step-mom to his kids. Find out more about Tarek’s son and daughter here!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone shares stunning photos of wedding – see her leading role

Sharon Stone is wedding ready! The star surprised fans by wearing an all white look to a wedding that wasn't her own, but for a heartwarming reason. The actress revealed on Instagram that wedding bells were ringing, for two of her dear friends. Sharon shared a stunning photo of herself...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Star Lisa Hochstein Reveals Her New $120K Dental Makeover

Look out, Miami! There’s a new set of chompers in town. The Real Housewives of Miami’s Lisa Hochstein just revealed her latest update, and this time, she got 24 brand new pearly whites thanks to celebrity aesthetic dentist extraordinaire, Dr. Michael Apa. Lisa previously revealed that she’s through with getting filler in her face, but […] The post Real Housewives Star Lisa Hochstein Reveals Her New $120K Dental Makeover appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flip Or Flop#Spanish#Facetime
Sacramento Bee

Sister Wives’ Christine and Janelle Brown Take Kids to Disney World: Photos

Family fun in Florida! Christine Brown and Janelle Brown enjoyed a joint Disney World trip with their kids. “Loving this vacation!” Christine, 49, captioned a Monday, March 14, Instagram slideshow with her children and family friends. “Truely bought me my Maleficent ears! I’ve been wanting them for years! And they actually smiled and posed for a photo!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

‘Bull’ Stages ‘NCIS’ Reunion: See Sasha Alexander on Set With Michael Weatherly (PHOTOS)

Special Agents Anthony DiNozzo and Kate Todd are together again … sort of. Sasha Alexander, who played Kate for the first two seasons of NCIS, shared photos from the set of CBS’ Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, who played Tony until he left at the end of Season 13. “Reunited with this one…,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them sitting on a bed on Twitter. (She wrote a slightly different message alongside the photo on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels sooo goood.”)
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Tarek El Moussa Basks In The Sun With Wife Heather Rae Young While On Vacation In Mexico After The Cancelation Of He & Ex-Wife Christina Haack’s Show 'Flip Or Flop'

Tarek El Moussa has not been taking the cancellation of his hit show too hard. The real estate investor, 40, took some time to lay out and relax in Mexico over the weekend with his wife Heather Rae Young after it was revealed that his years-long renovation show Flip Or Flop — that he starred on alongside ex-wife Christina Haack — was coming to an end after ten years.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy