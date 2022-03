Interior decorator Michael Delahanty and assistant Colin O’Leary have followed up their Valentine’s Day designs with a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. The worldwide pandemic has threatened many of the businesses you rely on every day, but don’t let it take away your source for local news. Now more than ever, we need your help to ensure nothing but the best in hyperlocal community journalism comes straight to you. Consider supporting the Herald with a small donation. It can be a one-time, or a monthly contribution, to help ensure we’re here through this crisis. To donate or for more information, click here.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO