The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken part in the traditional military St Patrick’s Day parade in Aldershot today for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire.Kate wore an emerald green Laura Green London coat for the occasion, which retails at £3,200.The dress was complemented by a matching hat, green heels, a gold shamrock pin and traditional Irish sprigs.William is the Colonel of the Irish Guards and the Duchess presented the guards with sprigs of shamrock during the event.Kate also presented...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO