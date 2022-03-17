ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Janae-Rose Fageyinbo Wins State Competition

By fmarie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte announced the winner of Youth of the Year competition. Drum roll for Janae-Rose Fageyinbo winning Salvation Army’s statewide competition. Janae is a senior at Charlotte Country Day and a member of the Sedgefield Boys & Girls...

Society
Watauga Democrat

"Dollar Days" begin April 2 at Grandfather Mountain

Grandfather Mountain will open its gates to High Country residents, employees and their guests for only $3 each April 2-30, as the park’s “Dollar Days” promotion returns in time for spring. The promotion allows anyone who lives or works in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga or Wilkes...
LIFESTYLE
country1037fm.com

To Ban Or Not To Ban Books In North Carolina Schools

I remember being in middle school (we called it junior high in Texas) and seeing the movie “Footloose.” I particularly remember this scene when John Lithgow’s “Reverend Moore” stops his community from burning books in the name of a “parent’s right to what their children are taught.”
TEXAS STATE
country1037fm.com

Baxter Town Center Hosts 15th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade This Weekend

St. Patrick’s Day is going to be a multi-day affair this year. Since it falls on a Thursday, the festivities (and drink specials) will continue Friday, Saturday, and possibly even into Sunday. Unfortunately, the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade was cancelled for 2022, but there’s another option nearby this weekend.
LIFESTYLE
iheart.com

Help Foster Youth at United Way's Women United Luncheon

Listen: Dr. Dawnté Early, president and CEO, United Way California Capital Region. Tickets on sale for United Way’s 20th Annual Women United Luncheon. United Way California Capital Region’s Women United action group is inviting community members to its 20th anniversary luncheon on March 25 from 11am-1pm at the Croatian American Cultural Center in Sacramento, where influential professional women from across the state will gather to raise awareness and funds to support local foster youth. The event, which takes place during Women’s History Month, will celebrate the power of women working together to prepare local foster youth for adulthood and will include stories of youth whose lives have been changed over the past 20 years. The event will include lunch, presentations by local foster youth who participated in a writing partnership with nonprofit 916 Ink called “Find Your Voice,” and information about how to get involved. Tickets and sponsorships will benefit United Way California Capital Region’s programs for foster youth. Ticket sales end on March 4: YourLocalUnitedWay.org/WU2022.
CHARITIES
WECT

Swing into Spring unified doubles tennis tournament , skills clinic to draw hundreds to the Port City

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This weekend, hundreds will travel to our area from across North Carolina for an inclusive tennis tournament and skills clinic. The Swing into Spring unified doubles tennis tournament and skills clinic is this Saturday at the Althea Gibson Tennis Complex. The event is designed for those with intellectual disabilities, so that they can get involved in the sport.
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

15 Things That are Green and We Love in North Carolina

The traffic lights and grass we walk on are green. The trees we see blooming and the weeds we hate to see are green. The color green dominates North Carolina, and we have a lot of it. So, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, here are 15 things that are green and we love in North Carolina.
POLITICS
