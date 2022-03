Samsung suffered a cybersecurity breach that exposed internal company data, including source code for the operation of its Galaxy smartphones, the company said on Monday. The statement came after a claim over the weekend that LAPSUS$, a hacking group that stole proprietary information from Nvidia's networks, had gained access to Samsung data. The Korean electronics giant did not identify the attackers who compromised its systems. Measures to prevent further breaches have been put in place, a spokesperson said via text message, and customers' personal data was not affected.

