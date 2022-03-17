Day 11 to 15: Santa Teresa

The worn wooden panels squeak under Rafael Molina’s heavy steps as he paces the saloon. Outside, the sound of a few loose galloping horses resonates from afar, breaking the silence of the surrounding desert. The town’s empty shops and abandoned storehouses look as if they have been ransacked by a band of cowboy bandits. “When I was a kid I could only dream about all this,” says the 68-year-old with undisguised pride. “At that time, my only aspiration was to see a film set first-hand. Today I am the owner of one of the most famous ones in the history of western movies.”

