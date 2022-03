We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Stephanie Wong and her partner, Daniel Watson, were happy that the 150-square-foot kitchen in their newly purchased 1920s Spanish-style home had not been redone. It definitely “needed some help,” Stephanie admits. It was closed off from the backyard, had older white appliances that were perfectly serviceable but nothing special, and it felt disconnected from the warmth of the rest of the home. (The good news is that the rest of the home was really charming. “It’s got the original hardwood floors. It has beautiful arches … so much natural light everywhere. We walked in and immediately felt good vibes,” she says.) Because the kitchen had been untouched, the couple felt like they had free rein to make the space their own.

