LOCAL ROUNDUP: Mountain View announces Skogrand's retirement

Longtime Mountain View girls basketball coach Connie Skogrand is retiring.

Mountain View athletic director Scott Dew announced that the Mavericks longtime coach was stepping away after 19 years with the team and 34 years in coaching.

“Coach Skogrand formed many lifelong relationships with students, players, parents, and colleagues,” Dew said in a release. “We are sincerely grateful for Connie’s service to education, athletics, and Mountain View High School. We wish her the best in retirement.”

During her time at Mountain View, Skogrand led the Mavericks to five district titles and four 5A state championships. Under Skogrand, Mountain View won back-to-back state titles in 2015-16 and then again in 2020-21. She helped 38 Mountain View players move on to play in college and last year saw one former player, Destiny Slocum, become the 14th overall pick in the WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces.

“So happy for Coach Sko!” Slocum tweeted on Thursday after the announcement. “She is absolutely the best of the best! Thankful God gave me the chance to be coached by such an amazing person! Thank you for everything.”

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

EMMETT 14, HOMEDALE 8: The Huskies rallied from a 7-5 deficit in the first inning to post a nonleague win.

Kellan Steppe led Emmett, going 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBI.

MELBA 23, FRUITLAND 2, 5 INNINGS: The Mustangs struck for 16 runs in the first inning in the quick win over the Grizzlies.

Emily Zavala led Melba, hitting a grand slam to give with seven RBI.