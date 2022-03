It is an undeniable reality that communication or collaboration software is critical to a company's success. Here are some of the best business communication and collaboration software options that may suit your needs. Microsoft Teams is a tool that doesn't need much of an introduction because the brand name alone is enough to tell you that it's a Microsoft product. Slack was originally made available to the general public in August of 2013. Slack needs to enhance its functionality to keep up with the times whereas other rival chat apps offer a wide range of features.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO