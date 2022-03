MADISON (WKBT) — The University of Wisconsin System is looking to better keep kids safe while they visit campus for youth activities. UW System interim President Tommy Thompson announced Friday that the system has implemented a policy requiring all universities to revamp safety standards for minors participating in university-sponsored events. The policy includes requirements for the university to conduct criminal background checks on any adults authorized to interact with kids as well as additional training.

MADISON, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO