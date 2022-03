Iowa women’s basketball leads Illinois State, 43-29, at halftime of the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The second-seeded Hawkeyes suffered an early 7-2 deficit to the 15th-seeded Redbirds, starting the game 0-for-4 from beyond the arc. But the Hawkeyes tied the game at 12 points halfway through the first quarter, and took their first lead with just over three minutes in the period. Iowa extended its lead to six points, 21-16, by the end of the first period.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO