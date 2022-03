City of Rochester

News Release

The City of Rochester’s Animal Services Center will hold a free pet adoption event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 19 at the Rochester Animal Services Center, 184 Verona St.

Thanks to support from Petco Love, adoption fees will be waived for cats and dogs.

Please bring a collar and leash or pet carrier to transport your new pet home safely.

