FRAMINGHAM – I’m a retired chief of police and former Framingham officer. To see the news article (in the MetroWest Daily News) on how much money in overtime and salary to help him or her get thru the incredible price hikes due to the pandemic and the cost of living increase! When was on the job I made $24 an hour and it certainly helped to increase my salary to support my wife and 4 children.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO