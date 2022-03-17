County Wide Hazardous Waste Cleanup

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The household hazardous waste program allows residents to clean out barns, basements, sheds, garages, storage areas under kitchen sinks, and other storage places and safely discard potentially toxic or dangerous materials. The St. Andrew’s Landfill will host the Hazardous Waste Collection Day Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hazardous waste items which […]
