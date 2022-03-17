ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Wide Hazardous Waste Cleanup

 4 days ago

ACCEPTABLE Hazardous waste includes paint, chemicals, fluorescent...

WCIA

Registration open for household hazardous waste collection

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has opened online registration for the upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event it is sponsoring with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. The event will take place on April 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the southeast parking lot of State Farm Center. People who register […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

Vigo County township cleanups announced

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As people start thinking about spring cleaning, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is here to help people living in Vigo County. The first community cleanup is set for Saturday, March 12. It will take place in Prairieton at the United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dumpsters will be on site for people to dispose of items. Extra workers will be there to assist with unloading heavy objects.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
KXII.com

City of Ada to hold household hazardous waste day event

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Ada will hold a household hazardous waste collection day on Saturday. According to the city of Ada, area residents are encouraged to drop off house hold hazardous waste on March 12 at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex from 9:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. Residents...
ADA, OK
Grand Island Independent

Wonderline: Readers ask about bomb threat, graders, boilers and hazardous waste

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: I saw that county government day was held this week in York County. That reminded of the fact that a few years ago, county government day was halted and everyone was evacuated from the courthouse because of a bomb threat. My question is if anyone was ever charged with making that threat.
YORK COUNTY, NE
#Pesticides#Household Hazardous Waste#Chemicals#Fluorescent Bulbs#Uban Construction
WTAJ

Toss out household hazardous waste at Clearfield recycling event

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority announced there will be a drive-thru recycling event in April. On April 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 115 21st Street in Clearfield, organizers will accept: TelevisionsComputers/laptopsPrintersCopiersScannersKeyboards/miceSpeakersCell phonesStereos/CD playersVCR/DVD playersVideo game consolesAC unitsDehumidifiersGasolineDieselMotor oil AntifreezeInsecticidesPesticidesWeedkillerOil-based paintLatex paintThinnersSolventsDegreasersPool chemicalsOven cleanersDrain cleanersToilet cleanersTile CleanersBleachAerosolsFluorescent […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
The Independent

Landfill cleanup slowed after more nuclear waste found

Nuclear waste buried in a Missouri landfill that sits near an underground smolder is more extensive than first believed, and is part of the reason the $205 million Superfund project that began nearly four years ago has been delayed, an Environmental Protection Agency spokesman said Friday.The EPA announced a plan in September 2018 to remove some of the radioactive material at West Lake Landfill in the St. Louis suburb of Bridgeton, and cap the rest. The waste sits a few hundred yards from an adjacent landfill that has dealt with an underground smolder for more than a decade.The EPA...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Dept of Public Works & Transportation Announces Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The household hazardous waste program allows residents to clean out barns, basements, sheds, garages, storage areas under kitchen sinks, and other storage places and safely discard potentially toxic or dangerous materials. The St. Andrew’s Landfill will host the Hazardous Waste Collection Day Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hazardous waste items which […] The post St. Mary’s Dept of Public Works & Transportation Announces Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
abc27 News

Carlisle to host Household Hazardous Waste Disposal program

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events will take place in Cumberland County in 2022 beginning April 14. County residents and small businesses can pre-register online for a specific time and date to drop off waste at the county recycling center. With pre-registration, which is required for dropoff, residents will encounter less […]
CARLISLE, PA

