U.S. Politics

Fauci Warns of Potential Rise in U.S. Covid Cases as Funding Runs Dry

By Josh Wingrove
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. could soon see Covid-19 cases rise again and vulnerable people are likely to need a fourth vaccine dose, one...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 123

Jose Claudio
2d ago

Too bad for The Lucky Charms Leprechaun Running out of Funds for The Lab he Funded to Create Covid He should be happy with the Golden parachute Biden Gifted him to help him Steal the Presidency

Reply(5)
72
Rob Rowe
2d ago

What’s the matter tony! Out of money? Where have you been? Hiding in your cave trying think of ways to make money? Shut your mouth and go back into hiding.

Reply(3)
38
Yhwh Establishes
2d ago

Is he asking for a go-fund-GOF-Ouchi. Translation= he needs more funding, more dogs, (labrats=data) and a much much larger lab....

Reply(1)
14
