Fauci Warns of Potential Rise in U.S. Covid Cases as Funding Runs Dry
The U.S. could soon see Covid-19 cases rise again and vulnerable people are likely to need a fourth vaccine dose, one...www.bloomberg.com
The U.S. could soon see Covid-19 cases rise again and vulnerable people are likely to need a fourth vaccine dose, one...www.bloomberg.com
Too bad for The Lucky Charms Leprechaun Running out of Funds for The Lab he Funded to Create Covid He should be happy with the Golden parachute Biden Gifted him to help him Steal the Presidency
What’s the matter tony! Out of money? Where have you been? Hiding in your cave trying think of ways to make money? Shut your mouth and go back into hiding.
Is he asking for a go-fund-GOF-Ouchi. Translation= he needs more funding, more dogs, (labrats=data) and a much much larger lab....
Comments / 123