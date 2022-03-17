St. Patrick's Day contests

There are a few things that are synonymous with St. Patrick's Day. The color green and corned beef and hash are staples of the Irish holiday, but in terms of representation, nothing quite embodies the celebration in a the way that the humble clover does. The otherwise unassuming plant takes on a whole new life around St. Patrick's Day each year, but what exactly associated it with the holiday? Keep reading for a detailed breakdown on how and when clovers and St. Patrick's Day came together.

FESTIVAL ・ 2 DAYS AGO