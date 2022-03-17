ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day contests

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors to the St. Patrick's Day celebration on...

WOWK 13 News

Why don’t meteorologists wear green on St. Patrick’s Day?

(WOWK) — It’s a tradition on St. Patrick’s Day to wear green and if you don’t, the person who calls you out on it is allowed to pinch you. One group of people you never see wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day would be your local TV meteorologists. There’s a reason for that and it […]
Distractify

These St. Patrick's Day Drinking Games Are Sure to Light Your Party Up

A holiday like St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated for plenty of reasons. For some people, it’s a great time to honor your Irish roots and ancestry. It’s got its name thanks to Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. He was a missionary and bishop in his land, and he’s considered one of the most important Irish figures in history.
#Beard
Distractify

Although Fun and Cheerful, Clovers Are Associated With St. Patrick's Day for a Deeply Religious Reason

There are a few things that are synonymous with St. Patrick's Day. The color green and corned beef and hash are staples of the Irish holiday, but in terms of representation, nothing quite embodies the celebration in a the way that the humble clover does. The otherwise unassuming plant takes on a whole new life around St. Patrick's Day each year, but what exactly associated it with the holiday? Keep reading for a detailed breakdown on how and when clovers and St. Patrick's Day came together.
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
CBS Minnesota

St. Patrick’s Day & March Madness Align To Create ‘Perfect Day’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Day one of March Madness means it’s likely many brackets are ripe with sadness. Or maybe you’re feeling like the smartest person in your pool? WCCO’s Jeff Wagner caught up with fans putting a St. Patrick’s Day twist on the popular tournament’s opening night. A little bit of luck awaits beyond the doors of the party tent at Shamrock Grill and Pub in St. Paul, where a sea of green, grins and good vibes packed place since nearly sunrise. “It was jammed already at 9:30 this morning,” said Dan Casper, general manager. A party like the one they threw...
SAINT PAUL, MN

