Toledo will play Kent State twice, afterall. It’s just not how either team expected it — at Savage Arena in the WNIT. The Rockets and Golden Flashes met all the way back in December, with UT winning 69-60. Kent State, interestingly, didn’t even qualify for the MAC tournament, losing out on a tiebreaker with Ohio. But a high net ranking, thanks to non-conference wins over UCLA and Penn State lifted the Golden Flashes into the postseason.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO