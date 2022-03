MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota father is heading to Poland to help families fleeing Ukraine. Brady Atherton served in the National Guard and says he felt called to go. He’s leaving his son and bride-to-be for eight weeks to help with humanitarian aid with a group of other veterans. Atherton is new to being a dad. His son Joey is 7 months old. The bond they share is part of the reason he’s leaving to help Ukrainians. “I heard screams of children that kind of haunted my dreams for a couple nights and kind of told me to answer that call,” Atherton said. Atherton...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO