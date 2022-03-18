ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

‘Scarface’ House in California Lists for $39.995 Million

A Mediterranean Revival-style estate known as ‘El Fureidis’ is coming on the market for nearly $40 million. “El Fureidis,” a Mediterranean Revival-style estate known for its starring role in the Al Pacino film “Scarface,” is coming on the market for $39.995 million. Exteriors of the...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Phys.org

As drought deepens, Californians are saving less water

California will end winter in a perilous position as record-shattering dryness converges with lagging water conservation efforts in nearly every part of the state, officials said Tuesday. After months of cutting back, new data from the State Water Resources Control Board show that rather than conserving water, Californians increased urban...
CALIFORNIA STATE
94.3 WCYY

After Sitting in a California Garage, Paul Revere’s Bell is Now Home in Massachusetts

This is such a crazy, cool story. After nearly 200 years, MSN says the bronze bell that was cast in 1834 in Paul Revere's foundry in Canton, Massachusetts is finally home. It arrived Friday afternoon, March 5 after the Revere & Son Charitable Trust, an arm of the Paul Revere Heritage site in Canton, Massachusetts, raised $5,000 to bring the bell home. I've attached the short video of this piece of history's return.
CANTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roommates#Punk Rock#Pgx
Outsider.com

Steven Seagal Sells 5,000-Acre California Cattle Ranch for Massive Price

American actor, screenwriter, and martial artist Steven Seagal has reportedly sold his 5,000-acre California cattle ranch for a massive price. According to The Real Deal, the property is located in remote Siskiyou County. It also operates as a nature preserve and cattle ranch under the name Lava Lakes Nature Preserve. The ranch’s description in the listing reads as being a “hidden and private paradise” it also hit the market in 2014 and 2015 with an asking price of $12 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

America’s 10 coolest ghost towns

America’s history is rich in stories of pioneers heading off to find their fortunes. When they found a bountiful haul, word would get out and “boomtowns” would fill with prospectors, followed by everything from brothels to churches. Often, though, no sooner would a town get settled than...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
AOL Corp

Rare wolverine captured in Utah is 'once-in-a-lifetime' find for researchers

Researchers in Utah made a "once-in-a-lifetime" find last week, trapping a live wolverine that was suspected in 18 sheep deaths in the area. The reclusive carnivore was first spotted by U.S. Agriculture Department workers who were flying over Rich County on Thursday. They were conducting livestock protection surveillance when they saw the fearsome mammal eating a dead sheep.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Pregnant Malaysian woman buys Lamborghini for husband as reward for sleepless nights ahead

An expecting mother in Malaysia has bought her husband a Lamborghini worth RM two million (£364,637) as a reward for the long, sleepless nights that awaited him once she gave birth.Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, surprised her husband Weldan Zulkefli with a Lamborghini Huracan Evo, ahead of her confinement that will last for 100 days.In a video shared on TikTok, Ms Osman can be seen walking her 20-year-old, blindfolded husband into a car dealership to surprise him with the supercar wrapped in a big red bow.The husband, visibly in shock, broke down and hugged his wife while thanking her for...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Voices: Kanye West’s obsession with his daughters points to a darker truth

The divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made headway earlier this month when Kardashian was officially declared legally single by a Los Angeles county judge. When the reality television star filed for divorce in February 2021, she unwittingly prompted a barrage of public social media posts from West that immediately went viral. Such posts — aimed at Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, or concerning his ongoing custody battles for his children — have since become a strange new norm.In recent weeks, West — now known as Ye — has pivoted his frustration away (somewhat) from...
RELATIONSHIPS
mansionglobal.com

A California Home With a Fire Suppression System Lists for Nearly $30 Million

This Laguna Beach estate is asking just under $29 million. A Laguna Beach, Calif., property overlooking the ocean is going on the market for $28.995 million. The owner, Dallas-based businessman Scott Ginsburg, 69, is selling the roughly 12-acre property after using it as a vacation home for roughly four years, according to his daughter, Laura Ginsburg Pierson, 38.
REAL ESTATE
Washington Post

In ‘Mecca,’ Susan Straight unearths the real Southern California

The wind blows hard and hot through the Santa Ana Canyon in Susan Straight’s new novel, “Mecca.” By highway, this is a realm not far from the glitter of Hollywood and the animatronic joy of Disneyland, but by any measure that matters, it’s light-years away. Straight’s...
MECCA, CA
The Guardian

The other wild west in the Spanish desert – photo essay

The worn wooden panels squeak under Rafael Molina’s heavy steps as he paces the saloon. Outside, the sound of a few loose galloping horses resonates from afar, breaking the silence of the surrounding desert. The town’s empty shops and abandoned storehouses look as if they have been ransacked by a band of cowboy bandits. “When I was a kid I could only dream about all this,” says the 68-year-old with undisguised pride. “At that time, my only aspiration was to see a film set first-hand. Today I am the owner of one of the most famous ones in the history of western movies.”
ENTERTAINMENT
BoardingArea

Sunday Morning Photograph March 13 2022: Bighorn Sheep in Utah.

I was hiking along the trail of Capitol Gorge in Capitol Reef National Park in southern Utah one cool sunny day when I heard some noises — and when I was treated to the sight of some bighorn sheep which were gathered together nearby, I snuck behind some brush to hide so that I can observe them and photograph them undisturbed.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy