Bears to sign WR Byron Pringle to 1-year deal

The Chicago Bears are signing former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle to a one-year deal worth $6 million with $4 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This marks general manager Ryan Poles’ second move at wide receiver after signing depth piece Equanimeous St. Brown on Thursday. Pringle is someone Poles knows well from his time in Kansas City.

Pringle is coming of his best season, where he had 42 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games with the Chiefs. Where things currently stand, Pringle looks to be the No. 2 wide receiver behind Darnell Mooney.

It’s a one-year, prove-it deal for Pringle, who has the potential to be a contributor in Luke Getsy’s offense with quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears have now added two depth pieces at wide receiver with Pringle and St. Brown, which indicates they’ll be using one of their top draft picks to target a young, playmaking wide receiver.