Reverend Leah Daughtry Explains Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Historic Road To Confirmation

By Justin Thomas | Reach Media Associate Editor
Joy 107.1
 1 day ago

President Joe Biden’s applauded nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court has the potential to make history for both Black America and women alike.

As KBJ pushes forward on a campaign to visit all 100 U.S. senators leading up to her judiciary hearing before the Senate next week on March 21, we had the pleasure of speaking with Reverend Leah Daughtry for a breakdown of the road ahead.

A post shared by President Joe Biden (@potus)

Although Jackson’s confirmation feels pretty solidified to say the least, Rev. Daughtry makes it clear that she still has a ways to go before officially replacing the seat left vacant by Justice Stephen Breyer. Although KBJ faces the aforementioned Senate hearing that will find her getting grilled on every aspect of her background and intentions within the position, Daughtry assures us that she’s beyond qualified for the title and has the credentials to prove it.

Find out more about Ketanji Brown Jackson and how you can support her U.S. Supreme Court nomination by way of Reverend Leah Daughtry below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell :


NPR

Exclusive: Attorney General Merrick Garland

The head of the Justice Department said that he is committed to unraveling the conspiracy behind the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, and reiterated that political considerations are no reason to overlook possible criminality. Garland is also clear-eyed about the limits on the department's ability to protect...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TMZ.com

D.C. Trucker Convoy Leader Vows to 'Tar and Feather' Black Lives Matter Plaza

Racial tension is simmering in the nation's capital where the so-called "People's Convoy" is taking a KKK-ish turn -- a protest leader invoked lynchings while promising to "take back" Black Lives Matter Plaza. The convoy of truckers has been roving around Washington D.C. highways for about 2 weeks, purportedly to...
PROTESTS
