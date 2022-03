It's not every day you find a Porsche Carrera GT for sale. Built for just a few years, only 1,270 were made and it's become one of the most collectible Porsches of them all. This 2004 model selling through duPont Registry is technically 18 years old, but with 27 miles showing on the odometer, it still looks showroom fresh. And if you have a cool $3.5 million in spare change, you can add it to your collection.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO