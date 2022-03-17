ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

County Health Officials Report 860 New COVID-19 Infections, 5 Deaths

By Elizabeth Ireland
At San Diego County COVID testing sites in San Ysidro. Photo credit: County News Center

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 860 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths Thursday.

Thursday’s data increases the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 746,533 cases and 5,138 deaths.

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals decreased to 212, down seven from Wednesday, according to the latest state data.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by one to 41. Available ICU beds increased by 11 to 234.

A total of 1,193,449 — or 55.3% — of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the agency.

More than 2.94 million — or 93.4% — of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.58 million, or 82.1%, are fully vaccinated.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned positive in the past week decreased to 2.7%, down from 3% Friday. The county reports that data on Tuesdays and Fridays. An average of 12,333 tests were reported daily in the past week.

City News Service contributed to this article.

