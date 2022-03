If you have been following the space craze happening right now you may be aware of the rocket launches on Florida's space coast. The Kennedy Space Center has been the hub of all kinds of activity and the good news is you can be a part of the excitement by viewing rocket launches up close and personal. On select dates you can also meet real astronauts as you take in all the cool activities at the space center. January and February were very active, with at times multiple launches per week. Recently on March 3rd, SpaceX took to the sky again and launched Falcon9 with a reoccurring mission; to launch additional Starlink satellites.

