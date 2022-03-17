WVC swimmers close out 3A state meet; 2A competition opens Friday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Five more swimming events were completed at the PIAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University on Thursday.

On the boys’ side, Hazleton Area was the only WVC team with swimmers competing with four individual swimmers and a relay team in action.

Thomas Pollock finished 32nd in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.05. Ryan Kovalick finished 31st in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:58.70. Liam Leonard finished 32nd in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 54.81. Logan Yakubowski finished 32nd in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.03.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Pollock, Antonio Daiute, Leonard and Yakubowski finished 26th with a time of 2:19.58

On the girls side, Berwick’s Madelyn Frey finished 31st in the 100 yard backstroke in a time of 1:01.79, Tunkhannock’s Samantha Roerig finished 31st in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 56.95 and Hazleton’s Ashtyn Cartwright finished 32nd in the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:49.76.

The Class 2A competition begins tomorrow.

Correction

Lake-Lehman’s Tanner Manzoni was left off the list of state competitors in Wednesday’s edition of the Times Leader. Manzoni will swim in the first heat of the 100 breaststroke after posting a time of 1:03.36 at the District 2 meet.