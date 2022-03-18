ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Owatonna Road Construction Project to Resume in April

By Roy Koenig
 1 day ago
Winter seems to be over in southern Minnesota, though that can change in a heartbeat in March...April...or May. Still, with the change in weather, road construction season is close to resuming in downtown Owatonna. The North Cedar Avenue Streetscape project began last year. Find the overview of the project...

