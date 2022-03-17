Technology

Simply Better Brands Corp. (OTCQB:PKANF) (TSX:SBBC) has acquired Hervé Edibles Limited pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated March 18, 2022. Hervé develops processes, recipes and patent-protected technologies that go into producing a variety of desserts, candies, macarons and other delicacies that combine contemporary design with flavors. Launched in 2020, Hervé blends together decades of traditional French culinary history with innovative processes, creating the intricately infused luxury desserts. As of March 18, Hervé has approximately net working capital of CA$1,038,235 ($82,000,000). For its most recently completed fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, Hervé’s unaudited financial statement reported assets of CA$1,898,798 and liabilities of CA$57,770.
