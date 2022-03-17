ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Technology

vegetablegrowersnews.com
 4 days ago

Crafting the right insurance coverage for farm property. As a farmer you are well acquainted with risk and the many forms it can take to impact your operation. An important risk mitigation tool that farmers can use is insurance on farm property. Insurance... more ». Produce handlers: wash your...

vegetablegrowersnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Simply Better Brands Acquires THC Infused Desserts Maker Hervé Edibles

Simply Better Brands Corp‎. (OTCQB:PKANF) (TSX:SBBC)‎ has acquired Hervé Edibles Limited pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated March 18, 2022. Hervé develops processes, recipes and patent-protected technologies that go into producing a variety of desserts, candies, macarons and other delicacies that combine contemporary design with flavors. Launched in 2020, Hervé blends together decades of traditional French culinary history with innovative processes, creating the intricately infused luxury desserts. As of March 18, Hervé has approximately net working capital of CA$1,038,235 ($82,000,000). For its most recently completed fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, Hervé’s unaudited financial statement reported assets of CA$1,898,798 and liabilities of CA$57,770.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
MedicineNet.com

Can Technology Destroy Relationships?

To comprehend the relationship between technology and relationships, we must first comprehend the effect of technology on relationships. Without a doubt, technological improvements have made life a lot easier, and theoretically, they should have brought people closer. However, sometimes, technology plays a spoilsport in budding relationships. Texting can lead to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy