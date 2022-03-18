Do You Know The Real Story Behind Wyoming’s Bucking Horse Logo?

If you've been to an In-N-Out Burger, even in Colorado, you've probably seen their signature crossed palm trees. Why do they do that?. When it was announced that California-based In-N-Out Burger was coming to Colorado, most were just excited about the deliciously fresh, never-frozen burgers, fresh sliced veggies, and those freshly cut french fries. Sorry for making you hungry, my bad. One thing I don't think anybody thought about was the signature In-N-Out crossed palm trees. Colorado temps can be pretty brutal in the winter, so the only way most of us see palm trees is by heading to In-N-Out's home state, California, or another warmer climate state. In-N-Out Burger was determined to make it work for their Colorado stores though.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO