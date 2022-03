A wild start to March Madness continued in Indianapolis as No. 2 seed Kentucky got upset in shocking fashion by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s. The upsets have been coming fast and furious in March Madness but the biggest shocker of the day just happened in Indianapolis. Kentucky, the No. 2 seed in the East Region and a trendy pick to win the national championship, is out of the NCAA Tournament after falling to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s 85-79 in overtime.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO