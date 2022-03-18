ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Blackstone Griddles & Accessories to Beef Up Your Grill Game

By Lyndsi Ouellette
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Blackstone grills are one of the best-selling grills in the USA and it’s easy to see why. They are reliable, built to last, come with stellar customer service and, of course, they...

kekbfm.com

Colorado Coors Brewery Tours to Restart After Two Year Hiatus

Beers lovers from far and wide will be happy to know that Coors has announced brewery tours will resume after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tours of the Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado are set to resume on March 18. The 60-minute brewery tour highlights the largest single-site brewery in the world and the history of Coors.
GOLDEN, CO
Namaste: Watch Elephants Do Yoga At The Denver Zoo

When you think of elephants you think big, heavy, maybe intimidating while being cute at the same time but something that never ever crossed my mind was flexible. However, at least with this elephant at the Denver Zoo, I may and we all may need to rewire our brains in terms of our thoughts on elephants and what we think we know about the world's largest land animal after seeing this impressive display of yoga at the Denver Zoo.
DENVER, CO
Grand Junction’s Favorite Cooks in 2022

According to you, these are your favorite cooks in Grand Junction in 2022. Grand Junction’s Favorite Breakfast Places in 2022. According to you, these are the best places in Grand Junction for breakfast food. Grand Junction’s Go-To Guide for Authentic Mexican Food in 2022. According to you, these...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Colorado is Home to an Underground Hidden Speakeasy Bar

Most people have their "secret" spots that their friends might not know about, but this hidden Colorado speakeasy takes "secret" to a whole new level. You've probably seen a secret entrance to a bar, restaurant, or some sort of building in a movie or TV show, but have you ever seen or been to one in real life? I feel like the closest I've ever been to this was getting snuck through the back basement door at Bondi Beach Bar in Old Town Square in Fort Collins. That was back in its Zydeco's day so who knows if that's even an option anymore. Also, Social in Fort Collins kind of has that secret feel to it too since its entrance un downstairs. There is however a legit hidden bar in Colorado that not many people have ever heard of.
COLORADO STATE
Death of An Instrument: How I Destroyed A Hammond Organ In Less Than 60 Minutes

I know some musicians will cringe when they read this, but this is how I destroyed a vintage Hammond organ in less than one hour. It's not that this Hammond spinet organ was ever worth a lot of money, but it's been in our family a long time. Manufactured in the 1950s, this organ has been dwelling in my parent's house for the past 45 years, and it brings back some great memories of my mom playing the old hymns of the church. I've even played a few hymns on that organ myself.
MUSIC
Grand Junction’s Favorite Breakfast Places in 2022

There is no shortage of great restaurants in Grand Junction. There are plenty of national chains and a plethora of great locally owned and operated restaurants. They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and luckily for Grand Junction residents, there are many great breakfast options in town.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction, CO
