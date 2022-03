OKLAHOMA CITY — Now in her fifth season with Oklahoma, captain Lynnsie Elam remains a Swiss Army Knife. This spring, Elam has played first base in 10 games, but is now catching more regularly — seven of OU’s last eight games — following an undisclosed injury to junior Kinzie Hansen on March 7. But that isn’t much of an adjustment for Elam, who was the Sooners’ near-everyday catcher for three years before Hansen assumed the bulk of the innings last season.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO