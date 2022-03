While for the past few months I have enjoyed spotlighting D38 educators in this space, this month I must elevate our staff and mission in a different way. Over the course of this year, our team engaged in research that, simply put, confirmed that D38 staff — across the board — are significantly underpaid. To further this dialogue, D38 recently retained a professional consultant who conducted an external market salary study. The results of this analysis were shared at the Board of Education work session on March 1. In short, all D38 staff members are on average 10% below market pay compared to 10 other peer districts across our region. With this latest information, we seek to utilize every available platform to engage our community in critical conversations about the future state of D38.

