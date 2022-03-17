ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Watch Tom Holland Do Backflips in Spider-Man Audition Tape

By Meara Isenberg
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, to be in the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home. A new video shows stars Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon reacting to their auditions for Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it's enough to convince me they've been having the best time behind the scenes. In the video, posted by...

www.cnet.com

Middletown Press

Andrew Garfield Details ‘Spider-Man’ Meme Photo Shoot: ‘Trying Not to Stare at Each Other’s Crotches’

Andrew Garfield opened up on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week about what it was like recreating the iconic “Spider-Man” pointing meme with his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-stars Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. Sony Pictures nearly broke the internet in February when it announced the “No Way Home” digital release date accompanied by a photo of Holland, Garfield and Maguire’s live-action meme recreation. Garfield said the meme photo was the first thing shot on set with his fellow Spider-Man actors.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man Fans are Convinced that Sydney Sweeney is Playing Spider-Gwen

The massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home only reinforced Sony Pictures' desire to continue building up their own shared film universe featuring characters from the Spidey mythos. Now, one of their upcoming projects is slowly taking shape with a major casting announcement that has fans totally excited. click to...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

One Thing Zendaya Has To Ask Her Spider-Man Director About MJ She Never Has To Do With Her Euphoria Character

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy so far. This is especially true for the most recent movie release, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was a record-breaking success and a huge crossover event. It also marked actress Zendaya’s third time playing MJ. And Zendaya recently revealed the one thing she has to ask Spider-Man director Jon Watts regarding her character that she never has to do for Euphoria’s Rue.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Cut Scene Teases Reunion With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home is already breaking numerous box office records and will likely be the highest grossing film of 2021. The film rightfully deserves its splendor after doing what no one would have thought was possible– bringing back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man. The film features numerous returns, but Garfield and Maguire were what kept people coming back to theaters.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Tom Cruise’s MCU role may have leaked, and it’s not Iron Man

One of the most exciting MCU cameo rumors says Tom Cruise will play Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Specifically, Cruise would play the Superior Iron Man version from the comics. This Tony Stark variant comes from the multiverse, and the second Doctor Strange 2 trailer does indicate that there is a world where Ultron drones exist to help humanity. That’s a universe where Iron Man’s Ultron project would have been successful.
MOVIES
E! News

Kanye West Responds to Pete Davidson's Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim Kardashian

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official!. Kanye West's feud with Pete Davidson has intensified with a shocking text exchange. On Sunday, March 13, after the rap artist began expressing more family-related grievances with his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram, the Saturday Night Live comedian's friend Dave Sirus, his King of Staten Island co-writer, shared what he said was a "message" from Pete," who Ye has dissed online and in his music.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Say It Ain't So, Sebastian Stan Reveals He And His Avengers Buddy Anthony Mackie Are On 'A Break'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, and there are countless heroes currently occupying the franchise. One of the best friendships in the MCU is shared between The Falcon/Captain America and The Winter Soldier, played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively. But Stan recently revealed he’s on a “break” with his frequent co-star. Say it ain’t so!
MOVIES
The Independent

‘What a cutie’: Zendaya reacts to Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon’s Spider-Man auditions in new footage

Some of the cast of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home have reacted to their initial auditions for the franchise.Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon sat down for a new video in which they watched each other’s auditions.Holland plays Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, in the hit superhero franchise, while Zendaya and Batalon play his friends MJ and Ned.In the clip for Holland’s audition, which preceded the actor’s role in Captain America: Civil War, he can be seen doing a backflip.All three actors are seen breaking into hysterics at Holland’s audition, while Batalon features in his audition tape with a completely...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Reveals First Look at Tom Holland's "Miles Morales" Costume Cut From the Film

One of the highlights of superhero movies is all the variations in a hero's costumes. Ever since Tom Holland's Spider-Man officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, every one of his solo movies has introduced a different superhero suit. Spider-Man: No Way Home featured a couple of different costumes for the wall-crawler, and a behind-the-scenes featurette shows how they were all brought to life. Included in the footage is also a suit worn by Tom Holland that mirrors the one worn by Miles Morales, another popular Spider-Man hero and star of his own animated franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Benedict Cumberbatch Says Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Is 'On The Level Of Spider-Man No Way Home'

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch says that this movie is on the level of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The MCU actor explained what he meant in the latest issue of Empire Magazine. During a feature about the highly-anticipated Marvel movie, Cumberbatch explained that the scope of this film matches the ambition of Tom Holland's wildly-successful Spidey crossover. From the little that fans have seen of Multiverse of Madness, that seems to be the direction things are heading. Patrick Stewart popping in as Professor X during the trailer must be small potatoes if they're holding the biggest bombshells for the release. Nevertheless, the Doctor Strange star is planting his flag now, Multiverse of Madness is going to be just as wild for fans as No Way Home was. If this prediction becomes reality, Marvel fans are in for a good time this summer.
MOVIES
CNET

Marvel's 'Moon Knight' on Disney Plus: What to Know

Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight series promises a complex lead, a cult-leader-type villain and "a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt." Oh, and Oscar Isaac's conversation-stirring accent. But while we've gotten a teaser, a full trailer and even a Super Bowl spot for the...
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Elizabeth Olsen and Producer Richie Palmer Weigh in on Who’s the Strongest Avenger

As long as comic book characters have existed, there has always been a debate over who is stronger than whom. This, of course, goes beyond the genre with just about any character being put up against each other to see who would win in a fight, but this is so much a part of comic book DNA that entire issues, runs, and film adaptations have focused on pitting two or more heroes against each other. Even when two characters are going to work together, fans will still want to know who would win in a fight, which brings us to Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Steven Strange and the Scarlet Witch — Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. Both of them are starring in the upcoming Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness as fans wonder which of the two characters is the strongest magic user in the MCU. The film's producer, Richie Palmer, weighed in on the debate, though he is naturally a bit evasive in giving a straight answer.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Exclusive Bonus Clip Available With Movies Anywhere Purchase

The biggest movie of 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is now available for digital purchase, and Movies Anywhere is celebrating the occasion with an exclusive bonus clip. The third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland was a pandemic success at the box office, driven by the nostalgic returns of former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, along with villains played by Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx. For those Spidey fans that purchase No Way Home through Movies Anywhere, the app that lets you bring your favorite digital movies together into one place, they will receive a never-before-seen bonus clip as an extra addition to their digital catalog.
MOVIES

