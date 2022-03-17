ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Happy St. Paddy’s Day

By Chuck Gibson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMERALD ISLE (St. Patrick’s Day 2022) – A tip of...

The Albany Herald

No blarney: Five St. Patrick's Day facts

It's the day when everybody gets the Irish spirit. St. Patrick's Day has been observed as a religious holiday for more than a millennium. Here's some fun facts about everybody's favorite Irish holiday. * St. Patrick didn't drive the snakes out of Ireland. * The holiday is celebrated on the...
FESTIVAL
BBC

St Patrick's Day: America's most Irish towns celebrate

When you think about Irish-America, the first place that probably comes to mind is Boston. Or maybe, when St Patrick's Day approaches, you'd think of the parade in New York or the Chicago River being dyed green. However, there is a city and a town that both lay claim to...
CELEBRATIONS
The Paso Robles Press

Irish Meals Offered for a Good Cause on St. Paddy’s Day

TEMPLETON — Those wishing to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a delicious Irish meal to go can do so and in the process help out the Templeton Recreation Foundation. Chef Andrei Kibrik of Templeton’s I Love to Cater is preparing St. Patrick’s Day meals for an entire family on Thursday, Mar. 17. A portion of each meal’s proceeds will be donated by I Love to Cater to the Templeton Recreation Foundation, a registered nonprofit 501(c)3, that assists the Templeton Recreation Department.
TEMPLETON, CA
WISH-TV

Chef Wendell prepares ‘St. Paddy’s Day mash of potato goodness’

Chef Wendell Fowler joined us today with a recipe for Irish Colcannon full of green veggies perfect for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday. He also shared how eating more plant-based food can slow down global warming. Here’s more from him:. Irish Colcannon: St. Paddy’s Day mash of...
RECIPES
WPG Talk Radio

Luck of the Irish: Low Calorie St. Paddy’s Day Drinks

Saint Patrick's Day, and you know what that means: the booze will be flowing freely. Have you ever thought about why people associate Saint Patrick's Day with drinking?. The holiday first started to honor Saint Patrick on the anniversary of his death. Lenten food and alcohol restrictions were temporarily removed by the Christian people for this holiday, and this could explain why drinking has become synonymous with St. Paddy’s Day.
FOOD & DRINKS
AOL Corp

Saint Patrick, the man behind St. Patrick's Day holiday, wasn't even Irish

Who was Saint Patrick and why do we celebrate him? Saint Patrick is the protecting and guiding saint of Ireland. Ironically, he was not Irish. Saint Patrick went from being sold into slavery to being credited to bringing Christianity to Ireland, according to Elizabeth Stack, executive director for the Irish American Heritage Museum in Albany, New York.
CELEBRATIONS
Eater

The Sentinel Is Giving Away Free Corned Beef Sandwiches on St. Patrick’s Day

Under normal circumstances you’d have to wait until the end of the week to get your fix because, as fans know, Friday usually is the only day of the week when Dennis Leary’s cult-favorite sandwich counter the Sentinel busts out its best seller, a meaty corned beef sandwich served on fresh baked bread. But this week is special — Thursday being St. Patrick’s Day — so Leary’s making an exception and offering the corned beef sandwiches on March 17. Oh, and they’re free.
RESTAURANTS
WSVN-TV

Where to get deals on St. Patrick’s Day

(WSVN) - Whether you’re wearing green on Saint Patrick’s Day or not, here’s where you can save some. Flanigans will be offering $1 off Guinness and Guinness Blonde pints and bottles and $1 off Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey cocktails. The restaurant will have its “Leprechaun Express” going...
FOOD & DRINKS
Distractify

Although Fun and Cheerful, Clovers Are Associated With St. Patrick's Day for a Deeply Religious Reason

There are a few things that are synonymous with St. Patrick's Day. The color green and corned beef and hash are staples of the Irish holiday, but in terms of representation, nothing quite embodies the celebration in a the way that the humble clover does. The otherwise unassuming plant takes on a whole new life around St. Patrick's Day each year, but what exactly associated it with the holiday? Keep reading for a detailed breakdown on how and when clovers and St. Patrick's Day came together.
FESTIVAL
The Independent

In Pictures: The world goes green as celebrations mark St Patrick’s Day

St Patrick’s Day celebrations are taking place across the world, with massive crowds joining events across Ireland.Cities, towns and villages across the country are marking March 17 after the easing of coronavirus restrictions hit celebrations in recent years.People came from far and wide to mark the occasion in Ireland’s capital, Dublin. Read More Mariupol theatre bombing ‘war crime’, says British envoy - follow liveWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of UkraineFuel price hikes risk sending UK into ‘de facto lockdown’, Tory warns ministersDWP job cuts mean workers are being ‘abandoned’, says unionTo The Manor Born star Peter Bowles dies aged 85
CELEBRATIONS
American Songwriter

St. Patrick’s Day Music: Tunes for Celebration and Remembrance

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We hope that there’s a spring in your step and merry celebrations with loved ones decked out in different shades of green. And, as usual, celebratory gatherings call for festive tunes. From Irish pub songs to anthems of rebellion, today has it all. The rich culture of Ireland and its patron saint have inspired many of music’s most beloved artists. Just check out our roundup of the 10 Irish musicians to add to your St. Patrick’s Day playlist HERE for proof.
MUSIC

