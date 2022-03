Obviously still some bitterness despite both seeming happy with other partners but let’s hope she can try to maintain some relationship with him for their daughter’s sake. To be fair, it’s not clear that this even happened from what I can tell? Like there doesn’t appear to be any evidence besides some ‘source’? Like I don’t know why The Sun put out this stuff when the there is literally not a bit of evidence of what actually happened? It annoys me lol!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO