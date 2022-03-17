ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Spirits of past space shuttles to help boost new moon rocket

By Chris Boex
fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - When NASA’s giant new moon rocket soars into space later this year, the roar of its rockets will be the last gasp for some pieces of space shuttle program history. The Artemis I mission’s main engines and boosters all have ties to each of the shuttles and...

www.fox13news.com

LiveScience

Why NASA's new 'Mega Moon rocket' is so incredible

Officials at NASA are no doubt both excited and nervous as the agency gets ready for the debut of its most powerful rocket ever, dubbed the "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It is being prepped for a rollout towards the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday (March 17) for prelaunch testing of the Artemis I mission.
Vice

An Out-of-Control Rocket Just Slammed Into the Moon, Astronomers Say

An out-of-control rocket stage crashed into the lunar surface on Friday morning after hurtling through space, according to calculations made by astronomers. The crash has been anticipated for over a month, after Bill Gray, an author of space object tracking software, sounded the alarm in a blog post. Initially, Gray suspected that the space junk originated in a 2015 SpaceX mission, but updated his assessment to conclude that it was a Chinese rocket stage. China denied the accusation, but Gray stuck to his guns and another team of researchers concurred with his findings after obtaining a spectrum reading of the object and comparing it to rockets of SpaceX and Chinese origin. According to the team, the difference came down to the type of paint used by the Chinese space agency.
Space.com

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity helicopter aces 20th flight on Red Planet

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity has now outflown its Red Planet expectations by a factor of four. The 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) Ingenuity landed on the floor of Jezero Crater with NASA's life-hunting, sample-caching Perseverance rover on Feb. 18, 2021. The solar-powered chopper soon embarked on a five-flight technology-demonstrating mission designed to show that powered flight is possible in the Red Planet's thin air.
WTHR

Mystery spacecraft set to crash on the moon, NASA says

A mystery is brewing 240,000 miles from Earth, where a spacecraft is about to crash into the moon. The mystery? Whose spacecraft is it. Reuters reports the rocket booster, which is expected to crash on Friday, March 4, was first believed to be from a SpaceX launch years ago. But...
The Weather Channel

Rocket Stage-Lunar Collision Saga Continues: Space Junk Crashes Into Far Side of the Moon; Leaves a 65-Foot Wide Crater

A wayward rocket stage on a collision path with the Moon had been gaining a lot of attention since the beginning of 2022. While the incident brought up heated discussion on the many dangers of space junk and the importance of proper disposal of used rocket parts, it also presented scientists with the rare opportunity to study the formation and nature of impact craters.
Digital Trends

NASA has wonderful news for its plucky Mars helicopter

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter made history in April 2021 when it became the first aircraft to achieve powered, controlled flight on another planet. With Mars’ atmosphere much thinner than Earth’s, engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) weren’t certain if they could build a machine capable of obtaining lift on the red planet, let alone creating one able to fly reliably. But with its long, fast-spinning blades, Ingenuity has exceeded expectations, flying over long distances during multiple flights.
CNET

NASA Slaps Vintage Worm Logo on Next-Gen SLS Mega Moon Rocket

SLS, you are looking fine. This is a big week for NASA's Artemis moon program. The jumbo-sized Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft capsule are scheduled to roll out to the launchpad for testing ahead of the Artemis I around-the-moon mission. SLS is all dressed up with a vintage-inspired paint job.
click orlando

NASA, SpaceX update target launch date for Crew-4 mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX announced Friday a new target launch date for the next crewed mission to the International Space Station. The upcoming Crew-4 will be the fourth crew rotation mission with a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, and the company’s six-ever crewed flight. The space agency and company were originally targeting no earlier than April 15 but they have shifted to no earlier than Tuesday, April 19 because the Ax-1 crewed mission was delayed until at least April 3.
Space.com

This tech startup's Flex modular moon rover for astronauts could lead to Mars cars

Modular moon rovers could reduce the costs of surface exploration of the moon and, potentially, human Mars excursions, a California-based space-tech startup envisions. The start-up, called Venturi Astrolab, announced the development of its Flexible Logistics and Exploration (Flex) rover on March 10. The rover, the company said in a statement will "enhance lunar and planetary mobility" and meet the demand for frequent missions that would support a permanent human presence on the moon.
itechpost.com

NASA's Powerful Space Launch System Ready To Roll

Finally! NASA's Space Launch System will be rolling out this week after several drawbacks occurred in the past. The said rollout is expected to take about 11 hours. NASA's Space Launch System Ready To Roll This Week. In a recent report from Tech Crunch, , the National Aeronautics and Space...
10NEWS

Artemis I mission: NASA set to roll 'mega Moon rocket' out to launchpad

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's "mega Moon rocket" set to carry the first woman and person of color to the lunar surface come 2025 is ready to roll. Before the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft can make the historic flight for astronauts to put boots down on the moon — for the first time since 1972 — it needs to make an uncrewed flight.
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Picks Up an Unwanted Hitchhiker

It looks like the Perseverance rover has an unwanted passenger, a rock stuck inside one of its wheels. The image of the stone was recently selected as the “Image of the Week” for the Perseverance mission. The Image of the Week is selected by public input. Perseverance captured this image on February 25th, 2022.
Space.com

NASA's Artemis 1 moon megarocket rolls out to the launch pad today and you can watch it live

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — The first mission in NASA's Artemis moon program is set to roll out to the launch pad today (March 17). More than 50 years after NASA landed the first humans on the moon with Apollo 11, the agency is gearing up to launch its next human lunar missions as part of the Artemis program. And the program's first mission, Artemis 1, will take a big step toward launch today, when the mission's rocket and spacecraft will roll out to the launch pad.
