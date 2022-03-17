Search and Rescue Teams to Gather for RockSAR 2022 Exercise

Mountain rescues teams and a coastguard helicopter are involved in an “extensive search” for a hillwalker who has been missing overnight in Glencoe.Neil Gillingham, from Kilmarnock, has not been seen since about 1.30pm on Sunday, March 6, when he was near the the summit of Stob Coire nam Beith.The 43-year-old, who was walking with his black and white springer spaniel dog had set out to take a route from the Hidden Valley car park to Bidean nam Bian and Stob Coire nam Beith before descending to the Lost Valley.Searches are currently taking place in the area with members of the Glencoe, Lochaber,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO