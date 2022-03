PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A large water main break in Lawrenceville caused major traffic disruptions Thursday afternoon. Water was gushing from a hole in Butler Street, rushing down the hillside like a waterfall after the 42-inch main broke. The break happened right in front of Pittsburgh Collision. “I come out and water was shooting up over the fence about 10, 12 feet in the air, and it’s something I have never seen,” said owner John Lynch. (Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA) (Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA) Crews could be seen driving through high water to get to the break. Other vehicles were blocking off traffic. The 62nd...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO