GE Cuts CEO Culp's Incentive Grant After Shareholder Rebuke

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on...

