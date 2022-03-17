GE Cuts CEO Culp's Incentive Grant After Shareholder Rebuke

Xcel Energy has a below-average yield in its industry, yet it's far from useless as it has strong dividend growth and outperforming total returns. I recently discussed my largest utility holding Duke Energy (DUK), which I love thanks to its high yield, its consistency, and fantastic operations. I also own Xcel Energy (XEL), which I added last year when I knew that I had to buy more defensive stocks. I picked a utility stock with a low yield that initially worked against me due to rising rates, which utilities hate. I wondered whether I should have gone with a higher-yielding stock to at least collect a higher payout. Did I make a mistake? I most certainly did not, which is why I will now share my research using this article. While the yield of 2.6% is certainly not something to write home about, the company maintains satisfying dividend growth, it has a very healthy balance sheet, strong EPS growth, and it outperforms its peers and other "high" yield stocks. Like my investment in DUK, I think XEL offers an opportunity for investors looking for yield and investors looking for a bit more safety without sacrificing growth.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO