Enter to Win 2 Luna Guitars!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstructed with the pro musician in mind, this Vineyard Koa is built on a 25.5 scale length traditional grand auditorium cutaway body with koa back & sides, a...

acousticguitar.com

94.3 Lite FM

Enter to win tickets to the Rob Lake Magic Show

Eisenhower Hall Theatre is thrilled to announce the return of shows to our historic theatre in the Spring of 2022. To help celebrate, we are teaming up with them and giving away tickets to the Rob Lake Magic Show. What You Can Win. One (1) pair of tickets to the...
LIFESTYLE
I-95 FM

Enter to win a $150 Gift Certificate To Mainely Eyes

Feeling lucky? Mainely Eyes is giving you the chance to win a $150 gift certificate towards a complete pair of glasses or sunglasses because seeing is believing. Mainely Eyes wants to help you “See The Difference” in 2022!. What You Can Win. $150 gift certificate to Mainely Eyes...
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

Hear the Only Known Soundboard Recording of Led Zeppelin Playing ‘When the Levee Breaks’ Live

Click here to read the full article. John Paul Jones has kept a relatively low profile since Led Zeppelin’s one-off reunion concert in 2007 and his brief stint in Them Crooked Vultures a couple years later, but he resurfaced last week as part of an incredible Playing for Change video where he played bass on a new rendition of “When the Levee Breaks” with musicians from all over the globe. “I already knew the part although in a different sequence!” he told Rolling Stone in a brief email interview. “I also played the main riff an octave lower which made it...
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Sister Rosetta Tharpe shape the future of blues-rock guitar with an incendiary 1964 performance at an English train station

Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Keith Richards and Brian Jones were on hand to witness this legendary concert, which was filmed for a Granada TV special called Blues and Gospel Train. On May 7, 1964, a who's who of future blues guitar luminaries – among them Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Keith Richards and Brian Jones – gathered, with a number of other excited blues fans, at the Wilbraham Road train station in south Manchester.
#Luna Guitars#Art#Design#Spruce#Vineyard Koa
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
Guitar World Magazine

50 guitars that changed the world

There’s a good story told about Chet Atkins. One day, someone who had stopped to listen to him play said, “Man, that guitar sure sounds good!” According to the tale, Chet put the guitar down on a chair then said to its admirer: “How good does it sound now?”
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Fender Custom Shop revs up 16-strong Hot Wheels guitar collection

Hot on the heels of the unveiling of its 2022 Masterbuilt Prestige and limited-edition Annual Collection models, the Fender Custom Shop has debuted another sprawling group of one-of-a-kind electric guitars, the Hot Wheels collection. A collaboration with toy giant Mattel, the Hot Wheels collection is comprised of a number of...
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Enter to Win Free Korn Tickets + Your Own Copy of ‘Requiem’

Following the announcement of their newest studio album Requiem that dropped Feb. 4 via Loma Vista Recordings, Korn recently kicked off their 2022 tour produced by Live Nation, accompanied by very special guests Chevelle and Code Orange. The 19-date arena tour began March 4 in Springfield, Mo. with stops planned in Greensboro, Providence and Albany before wrapping up in Wichita, Kan. on April 1.
WICHITA, KS
Guitar World Magazine

Blackstar partners with blues ace Jared James Nichols for JJN 3 practice amp

Blackstar has teamed up with blues ace and frequent collaborator Jared James Nichols to create a new desktop practice amp, the JJN 3. A limited-edition offshoot of the company's lightweight Fly 3 series, the three-watt JJN 3 boasts a comprehensive set of features, including two channels, a built-in delay circuit and an MP3 input for jamming along to external audio sources.
ELECTRONICS
Click2Houston.com

🔒 Insiders: Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to The Infinite VR Experience

THE INFINITE is an out-of-this-world immersive experience inspired by NASA missions and we have your chance to win 4 tickets to discover life in orbit. THE INFINITE is an extension of the virtual reality work Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the largest production ever filmed in space, produced by Felix & Paul Studios in association with TIME Studios. Filmed over two years and with privileged access to the International Space Station crew, this 2021 Emmy Award-winning film, four-part immersive epic brings the joys, wonders, and dangers of life in orbit up close and personal with astronauts on a mission. Space Explorers: The ISS Experience was created in collaboration with the U.S. International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory, NASA, the Canadian Space Agency, ROSCOSMOS, the European Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center.
TECHNOLOGY
WOKV

Want to Win Tickets to See Incubus? Enter Here!

Incubus is heading down to Daily’s Place on Tuesday, July 26th for a night you don’t want to miss! Joined by Sublime and Rome, the band is sure to put on a unforgettable show. Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see them!
MUSIC
LehighValleyLive.com

Grammy Award-winning Brooke Ligertwood is latest to collaborate with Martin Guitar on custom guitar

Martin Guitar has added another artist to its exclusive club of collaborators. C.F. Martin & Co., the Nazareth-based guitar manufacturers, welcomed New Zealand contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Brooke Ligertwood to its family of signature series guitars after Ligertwood worked with the company on a custom acoustic guitar. Ligertwood is the 13th woman to have her own signature Martin guitar.
NAZARETH, PA
loudersound.com

Metal to his very core: Iron Maiden’s Eddie has been turned into a fire pit and BBQ

Iron Maiden’s Eddie has appeared on everything from t-shirts, tankards and mugs, to pinball tables and video games, while Funko recently revealed a new range of Pop! Vinyl figures which includes an excellent Powerslave Pop! Album figure. And keeping with the Powerslave theme, we’ve stumbled across an incredible Eddie-inspired...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

This Babbel Subscription Will Get You Entered to Win Tickets To Anywhere

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. An unbeatable price for Babbel and a chance to win two tickets to anywhere? You're welcome. A lifetime subscription to the Babbel Language Learning App (All Languages) is seeing a major price drop to $199, down from $499. You're saving $300 when you make this purchase, but that's not all. During our "Are You Feeling Lucky?" promotion, you have the chance to win flights for two to anywhere when you purchase a lifetime subscription to Babbel from March 1st, 2022 to March 15th, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Aulani 2022 On The Red Carpet Sweepstakes: Enter for your chance to win!

It's time to start adventures that are long overdue at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. On The Red Carpet is giving you a chance to win a magical trip to Hawai'i!. Set along a tranquil lagoon on the island of O'ahu, there are magical experiences at every turn. Splash out at the sprawling Waikolohe Valley pool area, with multiple pools, water slides and the magical Menehune Bridge. Then come say aloha and pose for a photo with some favorite Disney Characters, listen to exciting storytelling with Uncle and take in live music. Escape to the magic you've been dreaming of and let your legend begin.
LIFESTYLE
Guitar World Magazine

Lollar launches Bass VI single-coil pickups

The new set has been designed from the ground up specifically for Fender's six-string bass, and promises improved balance, increased punchiness and better dynamic response. Electric guitar and bass guitar pickup specialist Lollar has sought to capitalize on the Fender Bass VI’s resurgent popularity by unveiling the all-new set of Bass VI pickups.
LENNON

