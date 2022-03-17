SNL St Patrick's Day classic (to me anyway)

Erin go Bragh is one of the most common phrases heard around St. Patrick’s Day every year. The greeting can be confusing for some, who may wonder, “Who the eff is Erin and why do I care where she went? Please, just bring me more green beers.” Fear not! If you’re baffled by “Erin go Bragh,” we’ve got a full guide to the phrase, its meaning, and how to pronounce it, so you can get back to more important things—like soda bread and shamrocks (not to be confused with four-leaf clovers).

