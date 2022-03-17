ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNL St Patrick's Day classic (to me anyway)

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery St Patricks Day my best friend Frank and I...

Free Lance-Star

Book Corner: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with these picture books

If you are getting ready to wear green for St. Patrick’s Day, Central Rappahannock Regional Library has additional ways to help you celebrate. Use Mango Languages to learn helpful Irish phrases (librarypoint.org/resource) and if you have a child in your life, watch CRRL librarian Katie present a special Grow A Reader class celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with stories, songs and rhymes (librarypoint.org/grow-a-reader). The library also has books for children of all ages to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a silly story or learn more about Irish history.
Whiskey Riff

Chancey Williams “On The Tear Tonight” Is The Ultimate Irish Country Drinking Tune For Your St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans

Happy St. Patrick’s Day everybody. And what better way to celebrate the day as a country fan, than downing a pints of Guinness and cranking up a country-fied Irish party song? The rodeo saddle bronc rider turned country artist, Chancey Williams, dropped his festive boot stompin’ Irish jam “On The Tear Tonight” a couple weeks back, and damn if it isn’t catchy as all hell. Talk about a song that’ll get you in the jolly spirit for one of the […] The post Chancey Williams “On The Tear Tonight” Is The Ultimate Irish Country Drinking Tune For Your St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Distractify

These St. Patrick's Day Drinking Games Are Sure to Light Your Party Up

A holiday like St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated for plenty of reasons. For some people, it’s a great time to honor your Irish roots and ancestry. It’s got its name thanks to Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. He was a missionary and bishop in his land, and he’s considered one of the most important Irish figures in history.
NJ.com

St. Patrick’s Day Parade back in step in Asbury Park (PHOTOS)

The Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Day parade is back and bigger than ever. “This is a resurrection,” said Garrett Giberson, founder and president of the parade. Last last year’s parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (The parade marched in 2020, just before the virus led to shutdows in the state)
FOX21News.com

Food & festivities on St. Patrick’s Day at Abby’s Irish Pub

There’s nothing better than celebrating with food and festivities on St. Patrick’s Day, and Abby’s Irish Pub is where you can enjoy hand-crafted Irish food and great drinks. The pub manager Sarah Dullart stopped by at the studio to talk more about how you can make today special with them.
CBS Minnesota

St. Patrick’s Day & March Madness Align To Create ‘Perfect Day’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Day one of March Madness means it’s likely many brackets are ripe with sadness. Or maybe you’re feeling like the smartest person in your pool? WCCO’s Jeff Wagner caught up with fans putting a St. Patrick’s Day twist on the popular tournament’s opening night. A little bit of luck awaits beyond the doors of the party tent at Shamrock Grill and Pub in St. Paul, where a sea of green, grins and good vibes packed place since nearly sunrise. “It was jammed already at 9:30 this morning,” said Dan Casper, general manager. A party like the one they threw...
Parade

How to Pronounce 'Erin Go Bragh'—And Why You Hear It So Much on St. Patrick's Day

Erin go Bragh is one of the most common phrases heard around St. Patrick’s Day every year. The greeting can be confusing for some, who may wonder, “Who the eff is Erin and why do I care where she went? Please, just bring me more green beers.” Fear not! If you’re baffled by “Erin go Bragh,” we’ve got a full guide to the phrase, its meaning, and how to pronounce it, so you can get back to more important things—like soda bread and shamrocks (not to be confused with four-leaf clovers).
