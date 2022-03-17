RADIO: City Chill pulls together mix of music for a chill vibe

"Elden Ring" has a lot going for it. From an expansive open world, to intense combat and even FromSoftware's iconic jaw-dropping boss encounters, "Elden Ring" has proven itself a near masterpiece in the eyes of many players and critics — but it's still missing an important feature for a game of its status. As it stands, there really isn't a great way to capture some of the best moments players are experiencing in "Elden Ring." Without a proper photo mode or the ability to traverse the beautiful Lands Between without incurring the wrath of nearby patrolling enemies, majestic screenshots can be hard to come by. Players are left trying to finagle the best while working with the least.

