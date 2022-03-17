ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Spirits of past space shuttles to help boost new moon rocket

By Chris Boex
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - When NASA’s giant new moon rocket soars into space later this year, the roar of its rockets will be the last gasp for some pieces of space shuttle program history. The Artemis I mission’s main engines and boosters all have ties to each of the shuttles and...

www.fox32chicago.com

LiveScience

Why NASA's new 'Mega Moon rocket' is so incredible

Officials at NASA are no doubt both excited and nervous as the agency gets ready for the debut of its most powerful rocket ever, dubbed the "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It is being prepped for a rollout towards the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday (March 17) for prelaunch testing of the Artemis I mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

An Out-of-Control Rocket Just Slammed Into the Moon, Astronomers Say

An out-of-control rocket stage crashed into the lunar surface on Friday morning after hurtling through space, according to calculations made by astronomers. The crash has been anticipated for over a month, after Bill Gray, an author of space object tracking software, sounded the alarm in a blog post. Initially, Gray suspected that the space junk originated in a 2015 SpaceX mission, but updated his assessment to conclude that it was a Chinese rocket stage. China denied the accusation, but Gray stuck to his guns and another team of researchers concurred with his findings after obtaining a spectrum reading of the object and comparing it to rockets of SpaceX and Chinese origin. According to the team, the difference came down to the type of paint used by the Chinese space agency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cape Canaveral, FL
Florida Business
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Cape Canaveral, FL
WTHR

Mystery spacecraft set to crash on the moon, NASA says

A mystery is brewing 240,000 miles from Earth, where a spacecraft is about to crash into the moon. The mystery? Whose spacecraft is it. Reuters reports the rocket booster, which is expected to crash on Friday, March 4, was first believed to be from a SpaceX launch years ago. But...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Weather Channel

Rocket Stage-Lunar Collision Saga Continues: Space Junk Crashes Into Far Side of the Moon; Leaves a 65-Foot Wide Crater

A wayward rocket stage on a collision path with the Moon had been gaining a lot of attention since the beginning of 2022. While the incident brought up heated discussion on the many dangers of space junk and the importance of proper disposal of used rocket parts, it also presented scientists with the rare opportunity to study the formation and nature of impact craters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight
Digital Trends

NASA has wonderful news for its plucky Mars helicopter

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter made history in April 2021 when it became the first aircraft to achieve powered, controlled flight on another planet. With Mars’ atmosphere much thinner than Earth’s, engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) weren’t certain if they could build a machine capable of obtaining lift on the red planet, let alone creating one able to fly reliably. But with its long, fast-spinning blades, Ingenuity has exceeded expectations, flying over long distances during multiple flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA Slaps Vintage Worm Logo on Next-Gen SLS Mega Moon Rocket

SLS, you are looking fine. This is a big week for NASA's Artemis moon program. The jumbo-sized Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft capsule are scheduled to roll out to the launchpad for testing ahead of the Artemis I around-the-moon mission. SLS is all dressed up with a vintage-inspired paint job.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Mars helicopter Ingenuity aces 21st Red Planet flight

The Ingenuity helicopter's Red Planet flight tally is up to 21. The 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) NASA chopper just aced another Mars sortie, agency officials announced today (March 11). "#MarsHelicopter can’t be stopped! Ingenuity successfully completed its 21st flight on the Red Planet. The small rotorcraft traveled 370 meters [1,214 feet]...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Space Shuttles#Space Station#New Moon#Space Shuttle Atlantis##Mercury#The Space Launch System#Apollo#Vab#Sls
click orlando

NASA, SpaceX update target launch date for Crew-4 mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX announced Friday a new target launch date for the next crewed mission to the International Space Station. The upcoming Crew-4 will be the fourth crew rotation mission with a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, and the company’s six-ever crewed flight. The space agency and company were originally targeting no earlier than April 15 but they have shifted to no earlier than Tuesday, April 19 because the Ax-1 crewed mission was delayed until at least April 3.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Space.com

This tech startup's Flex modular moon rover for astronauts could lead to Mars cars

Modular moon rovers could reduce the costs of surface exploration of the moon and, potentially, human Mars excursions, a California-based space-tech startup envisions. The start-up, called Venturi Astrolab, announced the development of its Flexible Logistics and Exploration (Flex) rover on March 10. The rover, the company said in a statement will "enhance lunar and planetary mobility" and meet the demand for frequent missions that would support a permanent human presence on the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
itechpost.com

NASA's Powerful Space Launch System Ready To Roll

Finally! NASA's Space Launch System will be rolling out this week after several drawbacks occurred in the past. The said rollout is expected to take about 11 hours. NASA's Space Launch System Ready To Roll This Week. In a recent report from Tech Crunch, , the National Aeronautics and Space...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Shyam Sapkota

US astronaut to ride Russian spacecraft home

US astronaut Mark Vande Hei has made it through nearly a year in space but faces what could be his trickiest assignment yet: riding a Russian capsule back to Earth in the midst of deepening tensions between the countries.
Houston Chronicle

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter just keeps flying

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is getting another extension on life. The agency announced Tuesday that its 4-pound helicopter, which weighs just 1.5 pounds on Mars, will continue flying through September. It has already taken 21 flights on the Red Planet. “Less than a year ago we didn’t even know if powered,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

