ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, MO

Missouri women's swim finishes eighth in the 200 free relay; sets a new school record

By By Nick Noll
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 23 hours ago

After a quiet first day at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta, Missouri women’s swim put together one of its best performances of the season in the 200-yard freestyle relay Thursday.

Megan Keil, Sarah Thompson, Amy Feddersen and Sierra Smith finished eighth in the relay with a time of 1 minute, 27.06 seconds, setting a new school record and earning All-American honors.

The Tigers also had a top-16 individual performance Thursday. Keil placed 15th in the finals for the 50 free with a time of 22.09, garnering second-team All-Amercian honors. Other individual performances from the day include Thompson finishing 22nd in the 50 free with a time of 22.10. Meredith Rees also competed in the event, placing 64th with a time of 22.92.

Preliminary rounds for Day 3 of the NCAA Championships start at 10 a.m. Friday. Finals will begin at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wert on the cusp of history as Mizzou Classic approaches

Northwestern, Stanford and Ball State’s pitchers have surrendered a total of 25 home runs this season. Missouri softball’s Kimberly Wert doesn’t need that number to balloon — she just needs it to go up by one. All eyes will be on Wert as No. 18 Missouri plays six games — two against each of No. 14 Northwestern, Stanford and Ball State — in the Mizzou Classic this weekend at Mizzou Softball Stadium. With her next big fly, Wert will become the Tigers’ all-time home run...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, MO
Sports
City
Atlanta, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Missouri State
Wyoming News

KJ grabs the ball

Murray State forward KJ Williams (0) grabs a rebound Thursday night against San Francisco in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Williams had 18 points to help the Racers emerge with a hard-fought 92-87 win in overtime to advance to Saturday's second round against Saint Peter's, a surprising winner over Kentucky.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wyoming News

Five things to watch for in Missouri football's 2022 Spring Game

The Missouri football Black & Gold spring game is here, and the seasons have certainly changed in Columbia. After weeks of closed practices and film sessions, players will compete in the 2022 Spring Game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The afternoon will provide an opportunity for coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff to further evaluate players’ individual development and for fans to catch their first glimpse of next fall’s team. ...
NFL
Wyoming News

Live updates: Jacksonville State vs. Auburn in the NCAA tournament

Jacksonville State makes its first NCAA tournament appearance in five years today when the 15th-seeded Gamecocks (21-10) face second-seeded Auburn (27-5) in a first-round game. We'll have updates throughout the game. If you're searching for the TV broadcast, it's on TruTV at 11:40 a.m. Central. The broadcast crew will include Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson. The most recent updates will be at the top. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Skip dunk

Murray State forward Jordan Skipper-Brown was invaluable for the Racers Thursday night in their NCAA Tournament East Regional win over San Francisco in Indianapolis. Here, he slams home two of his 12 points from off the bench at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#All American#Tigers#All Amercian
Wyoming News

Live updates: Gamecocks fall to Auburn by 19, are headed home

Jacksonville State makes its first NCAA tournament appearance in five years today when the 15th-seeded Gamecocks (21-10) face second-seeded Auburn (27-5) in a first-round game. We'll have updates throughout the game. If you're searching for the TV broadcast, it's on TruTV at 11:40 a.m. Central. The broadcast crew will include Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson. The most recent updates will be at the top. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Live updates: Gamecocks trail Auburn by 12 at halftime

Jacksonville State makes its first NCAA tournament appearance in five years today when the 15th-seeded Gamecocks (21-10) face second-seeded Auburn (27-5) in a first-round game. We'll have updates throughout the game. If you're searching for the TV broadcast, it's on TruTV at 11:40 a.m. Central. The broadcast crew will include Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson. The most recent updates will be at the top. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Purdue Men's Basketball: Boilers size advantage proves to be dominant against Yale

MILWAUKEE – Head coach of Yale James Jones’s predicted point of contention — size — ended up being the story of the first half as the No.3 seed Purdue Boilermakers (27-7) capitalized on inside scoring against the No.14 seed Yale Bulldogs (19-11), leading 46-33 at the half. Scoring 20 points in the paint compared to Yale’s eight, the Boilermakers found themselves at the line often, attempting 19 total free throws. Comparatively, Yale didn’t attempt a single free throw for the entire first half. ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

New coordinator Johnny Nansen gives Arizona defenders an edge by teaching them ... offense

One of the ways new Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen teaches his players about defense is to teach them about offense. Yep, you heard that right. Allow Nansen to explain. “My biggest thing is to make sure they understand football,” he said after practice Thursday. “What does that mean? It’s teaching them about offense. Because when they understand WHY they’re doing things, then the scheme makes sense to them.” ...
NFL
Wyoming News

Meet the coach tabbed with leading Braelon Allen, Wisconsin football's running backs

Braelon Allen will have a new voice leading his meeting room for the University of Wisconsin football team. Former UW offensive lineman Al Johnson has been hired as the Badgers’ running backs coach, coach Paul Chryst announced Thursday. Johnson replaces Gary Brown, who has taken an off-field role with the team. Brown, a multiple-time cancer survivor who was hired before last season, has been battling health issues since late December and was not able to be with the team for the Las Vegas Bowl last...
BRUSSELS, WI
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy